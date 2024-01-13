Indigo’s Mumbai-Guwahati Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Dhaka; Here’s Why

Indigo’s Mumbai-Guwahati Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Dhaka due to fog.

Indigo’s Mumbai-Guwahati Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Dhaka; Here’s Why

Dhaka: An Indigo flight bound to Guwahati from Mumbai was reportedly forced to make an emergency landing on Saturday in Bangladesh’s capital Dhaka due to dense fog. The diverted flight landed in Dhaka at 4 am after it was unable to land at the Guwahati airport due to low visibility. Furious over the abrupt diversion, passengers took to social media shared their frustration.

Trending Now

IndiGo flight 6E 5319 from Mumbai to Guwahati was diverted to Dhaka, Bangladesh due to bad weather in Assam’s Guwahati. Due to operational reasons, an alternate set of crew is being arranged to operate the flight from Dhaka to Guwahati. The passengers were kept informed of… pic.twitter.com/vfm55poNCv — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

Mumbai Youth Congress chief Suraj Singh Thakur, who was also in the flight and on his way to join Congress’s Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in Imphal, said that he was stuck on the diverted flight.

You may like to read

“I took IndiGo6E flight 6E 5319 from Mumbai to Guwahati. But due to dense fog, the flight couldn’t land in Guwahati. Instead, it landed in Dhaka,” he wrote. Thakur also highlighted that all flyers onboard the flight had crossed the international border without their passports.

I took @IndiGo6E flight 6E 5319 from Mumbai to Guwahati. But due to dense fog, the flight couldn’t land in Guwahati. Instead, it landed in Dhaka. Now all the passengers are in Bangladesh without their passports, we are inside the plane.✈️ — Suraj Singh Thakur (@SurajThakurINC) January 13, 2024

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.