New Delhi: A high tide of 4.67 meters is expected to hit Mumbai at 1:03 PM on Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. Besides, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on July 6, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted yesterday.

"Mumbai and areas around received heavy rains with isolated very heavy at Thane/West Suburbs in last 24 hours. Konkan may get isolated heavy showers in next 24 hours. Extremely Heavy Rainfall warnings for Saurashtra/Kutchh, Arabian Sea", news agency ANI quoted Deputy Director General (DDG), IMD, Mumbai as saying.

