Mumbai horror: 15-year-old girl gang-raped by six men in Powai, threatened to leak her photos, all accused held within 24hrs

Six men have been arrested within 24 hours of a complaint alleging that they gang-raped a 15-year-old girl in Mumbai's Powai area. Police said the accused also threatened to share her photographs online if she reported the incident to her family or authorities.

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Mumbai horror: 15-year-old girl gang-raped by six men in Powai, threatened to leak her photos, all accused held within 24hrs (Image for representational purpose only)

Mumbai Police have arrested six men within 24 hours of a complaint alleging that they sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in Powai. The incident reportedly took place between October 27 and 28, and the accused were arrested on October 29. According to the police, the main accused, along with four other men, allegedly took the girl to an isolated plot behind a bakery on Saki Vihar Road. The group allegedly sexually assaulted her at the spot.

The accused also threatened the girl, saying they would share her photographs on social media if she told her family or approached the police, officials said.

In a separate incident linked to the case, another man allegedly stopped the girl near a pipeline in Powai and sexually harassed her.

The girl approached Powai Police Station with the help of her family on the morning of October 29 and reported the incidents. Police teams then carried out raids at different locations and arrested all six accused within 24 hours of receiving her complaint.

According to a report by Mid-Day, the six accused are between 19 and 23 years old. The five men allegedly involved in the assault at the plot include the main accused, aged 22, and four associates aged 20, 22, 23 and 23. The sixth accused, aged 19, is alleged to have harassed the girl near the pipeline.

Police registered a case under Sections 64(1) and 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Charges have also been filed under Sections 4, 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Investigators said none of the six accused had a previous criminal record. The girl has been taken to Mumbai’s KEM Hospital for a medical examination.

The investigation is being conducted under the supervision of senior police officers. Further details are awaited.