Mumbai-Hyderabad bullet train BIG update: Check full station list, top speed, expected travel time

The Mumbai-Hyderabad bullet train corridor is set to transform intercity travel with high-speed connectivity, reduced journey time and multiple proposed stations.

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Bullet train- Representational image

Mumbai-Hyderabad bullet train BIG update: In a matter of good news for Mumbai-Hyderabad travellers, traveling between Mumbai and Hyderabad is set for a massive upgrade as a proposed bullet train corridor aims to slash travel times from 15 hours by rail to just under three hours. With the Detailed Project Report now complete, the high-speed network will operate at nearly 300 kmph, offering a lightning-fast 2-hour-55-minute express service alongside a multi-stop option taking 3 hours and 13 minutes. Here are all the details you need to know about the route, station list and top speed details of Mumbai-Hyderabad bullet train.

Mumbai-Hyderabad bullet train route details

The route links India’s financial capital with its major tech hub, cutting across three states. Maharashtra holds the longest stretch at 457 km, followed by 121 km in Karnataka and 93 km in Telangana. As per a report covered by News 18, this layout positions Pune as a central hub, placing it barely an hour away from both Mumbai and Solapur.

Mumbai-Hyderabad bullet train: Full list of stations

Fourteen stations are planned along the network. Maharashtra features the most halts, including Vikhroli, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Lonavala, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, Baramati, Pandharpur, and Solapur. Karnataka will have a single stop at Kalaburagi, while Telangana’s stations are slated for Vikarabad, Kokapet, and Shamshabad, with a main maintenance depot planned near the Shamshabad airport.

Maharashtra: Third mountain tunnel breakthrough achieved on Bullet Train corridor

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project has achieved another construction milestone with the breakthrough of its third mountain tunnel in Maharashtra, marking rapid progress on one of the most technically challenging sections of India’s first high-speed rail corridor. The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) announced on Tuesday that the breakthrough was achieved at Ambesari village in Dahanu taluka of Palghar district.

Also read: Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train BIG update: 130-metre steel bridge span completed in Gujarat; check route details

The tunnel, designated MT-07, is 417 metres long and 14.4 metres wide and has been designed to accommodate both up and down tracks of the bullet train corridor. According to NHSRCL, excavation was carried out using a controlled drilling and blasting method from both ends of the tunnel.

Details on Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor, India’s first bullet train project, spans 508 km and will connect Mumbai and Ahmedabad through 12 stations across Maharashtra, Gujarat and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

(With inputs from agencies)