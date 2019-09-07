Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rainfall alert for Mumbai and its suburbs for the next two days on September 8 and September 9.

Predicting a cloudy weather for the next two days, IMD Chief PRO Vishambhar Singh said, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely for the next two days in the city and its adjoining areas.”

On Saturday morning, the Colaba observatory for the island city recorded a rainfall measuring upto 70 mm during the last 24 hours. The quantum of rainfall measured was higher when compared to the measurement done by the Santa Cruz centre in Mumbai.

Meanwhile on the same day, there were no reports of untoward incidents along the railway lines. The trains on the Main line and Western line of the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) ran on time, stated sources. Notably, the WR Chief PRO, Ravindra Bhakar said, “Trains running between Churchgate and Dhanu stations are on time. No complaints, including that of snapping of an overhead wire, have been received.”

On Wednesday, the services of the CR, including the main and Harbour lines, and the Western Line were paralysed due to very heavy rains in a short span of time, causing inundation of tracks and influx of water from the Mithi river.

Meanwhile, traffic on western, southern, northern and eastern suburbs of Mumbai remained normal on Saturday with no report of any congestions, according to Mumbai Traffic Police officials.

