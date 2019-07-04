Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had lowered its warning of heavy rainfall at isolated places in Mumbai and its suburbs for July 5. The weather officials have now predicted moderate rainfall in the region from July 4 to July 5. Notably, the heavy and intermittent showers that lashed Mumbai and its suburbs eventually subsided on Wednesday evening.

Private weather agency SkymetWeather tweeted on Thursday, “Spells of #rain will occur over #Mumbai, Mumbai Suburban, #Palghar and #Thane during next 2-3 hours.”

Earlier in the day, SkymetWeather stated that Mumbai received its first-morning spell of rainfall. It said, “On and off showers will be seen. Nothing heavy per se.” The head weatherman and Founder of SkymetWeather tweeted on Thursday, “#MumbaiRainsLiveUpdates: Risk of serious flooding in Mumbai in the next few days has receded. Only light to moderate showers in the next few days. Heavy rain alert is withdrawn.”

According to a report, the IMD Santacruz observatory stated that Mumbai received a light rainfall of 4.1 mm in a time span of 12 hours on Wednesday ending at 8:30 PM. During the same time span on Tuesday, the city received 24 mm of rainfall.

Notably, the heavy rainfall in Mumbai on Tuesday had killed as many as 26 persons after a wall collapse in Pimpripada area of Malad East. Moreover, a small dam called Tiware in Tehsil Chiplun of Ratnagiri was breached causing a flood-like situation in 7 downstream villages, stated news agency ANI on Wednesday. The dam breach claimed the lives of at least nine persons with 24 others missing and around 12 houses washed away, stated a report. Soon after the incident, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, members of civil administration, police and volunteers had rushed to the spot to begin their search and rescue mission.