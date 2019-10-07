New Delhi: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal has ordered an insurance company to pay a total compensation of over Rs 1 crore (including interest) to the family of a 48-year-old BMC ambulance driver who died in a road accident in 2013. This is reported to be one of the highest of the compensation amounts awarded recently.

The accident had occurred when an 18-year-old rash biker rammed into the BMC ambulance driver at Nagpada of South Mumbai. It must be noted that the Mohammed Ashraf Qureshi was riding the bike, borrowed from one Khublal Prajapati, without even a licence, stated a report. Apparently, the bike owner was aware of the fact that Qureshi does not possess a driving license. The report added that BMC ambulance driver Ramchandra Zore had been earning Rs 68,000 per month at the time of his death.

In yet another accident reported last month, the Madras High Court directed Tamil Nadu Government to pay an interim compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of a 23-year-old techie Subashree who lost her life in a road mishap in Chennai after a flex board fell on her. The court said that the money should be recovered from the officials who failed to prevent the illegal flex boards in the city.