New Delhi: In a horrific incident that took place in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra, a panipuri vendor was caught on camera mixing toilet water in the street food. The food cart named 'Mumbai ke special pani puri wala' is usually found near Kolhapur's Rankala lake. The vendor is popular among people who like to eat 'pani puri'.

Meanwhile, when people came across the video where the vendor is seen filing a can with toilet water and then mixing it in 'pani puri' water mixture, they attacked his food cart and destroyed everything.

Back in 2017, a 'panipuri' vendor in Gujarat, named Chetan Nanji Marvadi was sentenced to six months' imprisonment for mixing toilet cleaner in street food.

In another similar incident, a pani-puri vendor was caught urinating in the serving vessel. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had then attacked over 300 stalls selling pani-puri and protesting against one pani-puri vendor who was caught on camera urinating in a vessel used to serve his customers.

Things you should be aware while eating street food:

You should keep an eye on where the shop is

Make sure all the food items are covered

You should always ensure that proper hygeine is maintained at the stall

The vendor should be clean and should wear gloves while he makes fast food.

In case of any doubt, you should always ask the vendor about the source of water that he uses.