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Mumbai landslide: 6 dead, several feared trapped in Kurla following heavy rain, rescue ops underway

DCP Ganesh Shinde said the exact number of people trapped was not yet known, but three to four people were suspected to be buried under the debris.

Written by: Analiza Pathak Edited by: Analiza Pathak
Updated: August 12, 2026, 11:54 AM IST
Mumbai landslide: 6 dead, several feared trapped in Kurla following heavy rain, rescue ops underway
Mumbai: People gather after a landslide due to heavy rain, in Mumbai's Kurla area, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. Two persons were feared dead and six to eight others trapped in the incident. (PTI Photo)

At least six people were feared dead and six to eight others were believed to be trapped after a landslide hit Mumbai’s Kurla area early Wednesday morning following heavy rain. The incident took place at around 3.48 am at Gaushiya Chawl in Chirag Nagar, according to officials. A search and rescue operation was immediately launched at the site. Teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), ambulance services and civic ward departments were sent to the area to look for those trapped under the debris. Officials said two people were feared to have died in the landslide.

Two injured people were rescued and taken to the civic-run Bhabha Hospital in Kurla. They were identified as 18-year-old Sohel Ansari, who suffered a head injury, and 14-year-old Mohamad Ansari, who sustained an injury to his back. Both were reported to be in stable condition.

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Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde also visited the site to monitor the rescue operation and take stock of the situation. Rescue teams continued their efforts to locate and safely evacuate anyone who may still be trapped beneath the debris.

Speaking to reporters, DCP Ganesh Shinde said rescue teams and local authorities were continuing their efforts at the site. He said the exact number of people trapped was not yet known, but three to four people were suspected to be buried under the debris.

The bodies of those who died in the landslide have been taken to a hospital for further procedures, the DCP said. He added that Ghatkopar Police would complete the required legal formalities and conduct a detailed investigation into the incident.

The landslide comes hours after two people were killed and six others injured after a fire broke out in a 12-storey residential building in Mumbai’s Vile Parle area.

(With PTI inputs)

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About the Author

Analiza Pathak

Analiza Pathak

Born in Guwahati, raised in Mussoorie and Delhi, She grew up reading magazines more than textbooks. She is an experienced writer/editor and has shifted focus to various aspects of communication. Her a ... Read More

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