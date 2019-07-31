Mumbai: Even as heavy rains continued in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, the weather department has forecast “active monsoon conditions” till this weekend.

By 8.30 PM on Tuesday, IMD’s Colaba and Santacruz observatories had recorded 41.6mm and 61.2mm rainfall respectively, while parts of Thane, Kalyan and Ambernath also recorded heavy spells.

Mumbai has seen the heaviest July rainfall in over 100 years. Till Tuesday 8.30PM, 1460.9mm of rain was recorded this month by the Santacruz observatory.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are likely over Odisha, south Chhattisgarh, south Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana during next 3-4 days. 1/2 — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 30, 2019

Regional IMD deputy director-general KS Hosalikar said heavy rain warnings have been issued. “A low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal is moving westwards…We expect sustained, widespread rainfall over the west coast, including Mumbai and interiors of the state.”

Water stock in the seven lakes was 11.94 lakh million litres (82.51% of the total requirement).

Life in Mumbai has been thrown out of gear with the continuous downpour since Friday that has caused waterlogging, landslides and massive traffic congestion in several areas. A landslide led to a wall collapse earlier in the week, killing two and leaving 19 injured.

According to an IMD report, July rainfall for Mumbai has been highest since 1908 while for Thane and Pune since 1901.

This year, rainfall had exceeded the average for the month, 840 mm, by July 20.