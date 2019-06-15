Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department officials had forecast cloudy skies and thundershowers on Saturday in Mumbai. Notably, the island city on Friday received significant rainfall and experienced gusty wind throughout the day. The suburbs of the city in Maharashtra received light showers that increased in intensity after evening.

The rainfall recorded on Friday by IMD Colaba was 27.2mm. Besides, the IMD Santa Cruz observatory recorded rainfall measuring up to 6.6mm between 8.30 AM and 8.30 AM, stated a report.

Advance of Monsoon Dated 14.06.2019 pic.twitter.com/smMhlzPjWN — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) June 14, 2019

Three persons have died in incidents of tree collapse in the city since Thursday, a civic official said. Mumbai and surrounding areas have been receiving spells of rain amid strong winds in the last couple of days.

A little after 4 pm Friday, a tree fell on Nitin Shirvalkar (43) in Anushakti Nagar in suburban Govandi, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster management unit said.

Shirvalkar was rushed to BARC Hospital nearby and was declared dead on arrival by doctors there, he added.

Earlier in the day, two persons were injured when a tree branch fell on them near Vijaykar Wadi on SV Road in Malad around 6.30 am Friday, the official said.

Notably, on June 11, two children were electrocuted as a severe thunderstorm, accompanied by heavy rains and lightning lashed Mumbai on Monday night. The deceased were identified as Tushar Jha (12) and Rushabh Tiwari (11).

The BMC Disaster Control cell said that both Tushar and Rushabh were electrocuted near their tenement in Poisar slums in Kandivali East. Besides, rail, road and air traffic were also affected due to the downpour. All flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were suspended due to low visibility yesterday.

(With agency inputs)