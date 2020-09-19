Mumbai Local Latest News: Ten per cent employees of co-operative and private banks will be allowed to travel on Mumbai’s suburban trains, the Railways said on Saturday. Employees of nationalised banks have already been permitted to cummute on these trains. Also Read - AirAsia Announces Flights on Mumbai-Guwahati, Mumbai-Srinagar Routes From Tomorrow | All You Need to Know

"10 per cent of the total staff strength of co-operative and private banks will be permitted to travel by local trains," a joint release issued by the Central and Western Railways stated.

The railways have been operating special suburban services for people engaged in essential and emergency services since mid-June. The selected 10 per cent staff will need to obtain QRID codes from the state government. Until then, those with valid identity cards can buy tickets and travel.

Recently, the railway authorities allowed aircraft maintenance and repair staff to travel on local trains. The railways also said that additional booking counters will be opened at important stations, and appealed passengers to follow social distancing.