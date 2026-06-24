Mumbai local, rain and rage: Passenger stabbed to death in crowded coach, reason is…

A 30-year-old man allegedly stabbed a fellow passenger to death inside a Mumbai local train after a verbal spat over closing the coach door during heavy rain.

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Mumbai local, rain and rage: Passenger stabbed to death in crowded coach, reason is… | Image: Video grab

Mumbai Shocker: A shocking incident has surfaced from Maharashtra where a 30-year-old man allegedly stabbed another passenger to death in Mumbai. The incident took place inside a Mumbai local train following a heated argument over closing the coach door during a downpour. According to police, the accused was arrested in Kurla hours after committing the crime.

What Exactly Happened?

According to police, the incident took place on Monday night when the accused, identified as Roshan, stabbed 22-year-old Mayank Ramesh Lohar in the abdomen inside the first-class coach of the Churchgate-Nallasopara Fast Local.

Government Railway Police (GRP) said both men boarded the train from Andheri station. After some time the dispute broke out between them over whether the coach door should remain open or closed during rain.

As per the police, the heated argument escalated, following which Roshan pulled a knife and allegedly started attacking Lohar inside the moving train.

Minor Dispute Turns Deadly

Police said the accused started stabbing the victim between Andheri and Borivali stations. Lohar sustained critical injuries. The knife attack shocked other passengers who were travelling in the same coach.

Cops are examining eyewitness accounts and collecting evidence to establish the sequence of events.

Accused Flees From Train

After attacking the victim, the accused allegedly jumped off before Borivali station at around 11 pm and fled the scene.

The train arrived at Borivali station at 11.04 pm. The Railway Protection Force personnel, GRP officials and medical teams rushed to the coach after getting the information about the knife attack.

Lohar was rushed to the station’s Emergency Medical Room at around 11.22 pm but the doctors declared him dead.

Cops shifted the victim’s body to Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali for post-mortem and other legal formalities.

CCTV Footage A Big Help

Borivali GRP lodge a case under relevant sections and launched a manhunt. The team secured CCTV footage and other evidence from railway premises. Cops succeeded in tracking down Roshan within few hours and arrested him from Kurla.

The knife attack incident over a minor argument has once again raised concerns over passenger safety in Mumbai’s local trains in which millions of commuters travel daily.