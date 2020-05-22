New Delhi: While keeping in mind the rising number of cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra, the state government has barred all outstation trains entering the state, the Central Railway started local trains from Tuesday — but there is a catch. The trains are only being run for railway workers engaged in essential services. These trains — CSMT-Panvel, CSMT-Karjat and CSMT-Kasara — are making a total of eight trips every day. Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: No Outside Trains Allowed in Maharashtra But Mumbai Local Back on Track

Mumbai locals were shut from March 23. The railway authorities have asked people not to rush to the stations when they see the trains running. A decision will be taken on when to resume Mumbai locals for passengers later.

From today, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation is resuming intra-district bus operations. ST buses will be run at 50 per cent occupancy to meet social distancing norms and services will be available only for limited hours, it said. Since the past two months, MSRTC's bus operation has been restricted to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, where it is ferrying staffers on emergency and essential services duty.

Here are the details:

1. Red zones and COVID-19 containment areas have been kept out of the routes of these buses.

2. Buses will be available only between 7 am and 7 pm and all buses will be sanitised using disinfectants before putting them on roads.

3. Buses will carry only 50 per cent of their passenger capacity.

4. Senior citizens and children below 10 won’t be allowed to board buses, barring in emergency situations.

5. It will be compulsory for every passenger to wear masks while travelling. Passengers and bus crew will have to use hand sanitisers.

MSRTC, the biggest road transport corporation in the country, has a fleet of around 18,000 buses. Before the lockdown, it used to ferry over 65 lakh daily passengers across Maharashtra.