Mumbai: In the wake of incessant rains and Ganpati visarjan, Mega block on Central and Harbour line on Sunday has been cancelled while the western line will go through midnight block for maintenance purpose.

A block of 4 hours will be undertaken on Up and Down slow lines from 00.30 am to 04.30 am between Vasai Road and Virar on the western line. During this period, some of the Down slow trains will run on Down fast lines between Vasai Road and Virar station.

This move will ensure that there will be no day block on the western line on Sunday.

There will be special services as well on the occasion of Ganpati visarjan on September 7-8 and September 12-13 on the western line between Churchgate and Virar.

To clear the extra rush of passengers on the occasion of Ganapati immersion, Western Railway will run four pairs of extra special local trains in the intervening night of 7th/ 8th September, 2019 as well as on 12th / 13thSeptember, 2019, between Churchagte & Virar.



Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) will run 36 additional services this weekend and on September 12, the last day of Ganpati Visarjan.

For the convenience of passengers, Western Railway will operate 8 special locals between Churchgate and Virar stations between September 7 and September 8, as well as 8 special locals between September 12 and September 13.