Mumbai local train failure: Commuters fainted, one hospitalised in Titwala-CSMT AC train

A passenger was hospitalised and a few fainted after the air-conditioning system of a CSMT-bound AC local failed during peak rush hour on Monday.

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Mumbai local train failure: Commuters fainted, one hospitalised in Titwala-CSMT AC train | Image: X

Mumbai Local Train Failure: A passenger was hospitalised, few fainted and several others faced severe suffocation after the air-conditioning system of a CSMT-bound AC local failed mid-journey. The incident occurred during peak hours on Monday on the Titwala–CSMT route. To prevent further panic and improve ventilation, the train driver immediately opened all the doors.

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The AC failure was reported inside the Titwala–CSMT AC during the peak office hours at around 8:33 am. After complaints from several passengers, the train driver opened all doors between Mulund and Kurla to improve airflow.

Reacting to the incident, the Central Railway spokesperson stated that the Titwala-18 train reported an AC failure, following which the train was cancelled at Kurla before being sent to the Kurla car shed.

“As per available information, one person was facing difficulty in breathing and medical help was requested at Mulund station. The other two persons were fine and continued their journey,” the spokesperson said.

Unlike non-AC local trains, the doors of AC locals remain locked and open only at the stations. The doors have an automatic door-closing system and cannot be opened manually. When the cooling system failed, ventilation inside the coaches was severely affected, leaving commuters suffocated.

Commuter named Fahim Ansari immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment after he fell unconscious.

Several passengers shared videos of the incident on social media platforms. The clips showed railway personnel and other passengers assisting affected commuters after the train reached the platform.

According to railway officials, the train was cancelled and sent to the depot after it reached Kurla station. Two services operated by the same rake were cancelled.

In 2018, an air-conditioning malfunction was reported on a Borivali-Churchgate AC local train. The incident left passengers suffocated and complaining of breathlessness. Western Railway termed it a technical glitch and carried out restoration work on the rake.