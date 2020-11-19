Mumbai Local Train Latest News: The Central Railway on Wednesday said it will resume eight special local train services from Belapur and Nerul to Kharkopar station on its suburban route

in neighbouring Navi Mumbai from November 20. Also Read - Mumbai Recorded Lowest Noise Pollution in 15 Years During Diwali: NGO

Earlier, the Central Railway resumed its special suburban services, which were halted in March due to COVID-19 outbreak, from June 15 on the main, harbour and trans-harbour lines for essential services staff, including government employees and police personnel. But, it had not re-started any service on theBelapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line (fourth corridor). Also Read - Woman Gang-raped by Three Men After Being Invited to Engagement Party at Mumbai Hotel

Now, the decision has been taken to recommence eight special suburban services from November 20, four between Belapur and Kharkopar, and another four between Nerul and Kharkopar, the Central Railway (CR) said in a release. Also Read - Religious Places Across Maharashtra Reopens Adhering to Strict COVID-19 Protocols

With the addition of these eight new services, the number of suburban services on the Central Railway routes will increase to 1,580. The local train services from Nerul will depart for Kharkopar at 8.45 am and 5.45 pm, while the services from Belapur will start at 9.32 am and 6.32 pm, the release said.

The services from Kharkopar to Nerul will depart at 9.15 am and 6.15 pm, while those for Belapur will start at 10 am and 7 pm. “Except for categories as identified by the State Government of Maharashtra and as approved by the Ministry of Railways, others are requested not to rush to the stations,” the Central Railway said.

It also advised passengers to adhere to all norms and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to COVID-19 while travelling in trains.