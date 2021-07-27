Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Amid growing demand to resume local train services for the general public, the Uddhav Thakeray-led Maharashtra government is reportedly planning to allow fully vaccinated passengers to travel unrestricted in suburban train services. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the local train services, at present, are allowed only for those engaged in medical and essential services.Also Read - Delta Variant of COVID 'Fittest And Fastest', Infecting Fully-Vaccinated People: Experts

Now latest reports are claiming that several state ministers and officials including Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, State health minister Rajesh Tope have been discussing the matter. While interacting with reporters, they have also indicated that a final decision regarding lifting restrictions for fully vaccinated passengers (those who have taken both the doses of COVID vaccines) will be taken in a few days.

Resume Local Trains For General Public: Key Points Mumbaikars Should Know