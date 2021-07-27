Mumbai Local Train Latest Update: Amid growing demand to resume local train services for the general public, the Uddhav Thakeray-led Maharashtra government is reportedly planning to allow fully vaccinated passengers to travel unrestricted in suburban train services. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the local train services, at present, are allowed only for those engaged in medical and essential services.Also Read - Delta Variant of COVID 'Fittest And Fastest', Infecting Fully-Vaccinated People: Experts
Now latest reports are claiming that several state ministers and officials including Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, State health minister Rajesh Tope have been discussing the matter. While interacting with reporters, they have also indicated that a final decision regarding lifting restrictions for fully vaccinated passengers (those who have taken both the doses of COVID vaccines) will be taken in a few days. Also Read - Maharashtra Floods: Death Toll Rises to 164, NDRF Calls Off Rescue Ops in Landslide-hit Raigad
Resume Local Trains For General Public: Key Points Mumbaikars Should Know Also Read - Amid Threat of Third Wave of Corona, 28% Indians Plan to Travel During Aug-Sept: Survey
- “The matter will be discussed with CM Uddhav Thackeray, post which people can expect an official announcement. However, the same might be approved only for those who have taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccines”, Mumbai LIVE quoted Ajit Pawar as saying.
- Echoing similar remarks, Dr Subhash Salunkhe, advisor to the state on Covid-19 management had also opined that those fully vaccinated can be allowed to commute by local trains. “Suburban services can be opened in a gradual way with stringent Covid-19 guidelines”, he told Hindustan Times.
- Earlier, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had urged the Chief Minister to resume the local train services for the general public, particularly for those who have completed their vaccination. He also asked the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra to provide relaxations in coronavirus-induced restrictions in a bid to provide relief to the general public.
- “As in the rest of our country, the last 15 months, Maharashtra state government has imposed many curbs and restrictions. The restrictions imposed are being followed by the people of Maharashtra. However, lately, there seems to be a lack of clarity leading to questions as to who these restrictions are meant for? In the case of Mumbai, this lack of clarity is perplexing,” Raj Thackeray’s letter to CM read.
- For the unversed, the local train services in Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) had returned to full services for the general public from Feb 2 after a hiatus of 10 months. But when the financial capital witnessed an unprecedented surge of cases and deaths during the second wave of coronavirus, travel by local trains was severely restricted for commoners.