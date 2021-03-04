Mumbai Local Train: A new system of communication has been launched by Indian Railways’ Western Railway Zone, a method which is being said to help in the prevention of accidents. The Mobile Train Radio Communication (MTRC) will facilitate an instant and constant interaction of train crew with the Control Centre and the Station Master, reported LiveMint. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Updates: Is Maharashtra Govt Planning to Restrict General Public From Boarding Local Trains?

Here’s all you need to know about this advanced communication system :

1) Notably, this is the first time that the MTRC is commissioned in India.

2) This advanced system of communication takes lowest time (300 milliseconds) to connect calls.

3) The railway official told LiveMint,”The MRTC acts in a similar way to that of Air traffic control (ATC) for aircrafts. The system will monitor, track and aid in communication between the trains and the control room thereby ensuring smooth movement of rakes as well as help in preventing adverse events.”

4) During monsoons, this system will help in getting real-time updates of train operation.

5) Once the system is installed, motormen and guards can be directly informed when the trains are held up. Passengers can also be informed simultaneously via announcement through this system.

6) This advanced system of communication will help in communicating cases of trespassing & knockdowns immediately on notice, helping in saving lives and regulating other trains in an efficient manner.

7) Important contact numbers including that of three controllers (TPC, SIG and TMS) will be fed into the phonebook of the system to facilitate easy dialing.

8) The new Digital MTRC system has been sanctioned at the cost of Rs. 5.98 crore with two years warranty & five years Annual Maintenance Charges (AMC).

Local train services in Mumbai returned to full services for common people from Feb 2 after a hiatus of 10 months and since then there has been an upsurge in new coronavirus cases Mumbai. Experts have also attributed the rise in COVID-19 cases to the resumption of suburban services. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government may bar common people from boarding local train services again, said reports. The government is expected to take a final decision in the upcoming days after reviewing the situation.