Mumbai Local Train Latest Updates: Amid rising coronavirus cases, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government may bar common people from boarding local train services again, said reports. The government is expected to take a final decision in the upcoming days after reviewing the situation.

Local train services in Mumbai returned to full services for common people from Feb 2 after a hiatus of 10 months and since then there has been an upsurge in new coronavirus cases in the financial capital. Experts have also attributed the rise in COVID-19 cases to the resumption of suburban services.

Following this, the Thackeray government in Maharashtra is exploring two options- either curtail the allotted time slots for the general public or completely restrict them from taking local trains and allow only people maintaining essential services and providing medical care, said a report published in Hindustan Times.

However, a state minister said that they will not restrict the general public from commuting on the train, but may reschedule the timings for them in days to come.

Officials from the state government informed that the number of passengers in all three lines increased four times after the train was resumed for general public. “The state government either revoke the permission given to the general public completely or reduce the allotted time slot reduce the crowding in the locals,” HT quoted the official as saying.