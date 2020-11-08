New Delhi: Local train services in Mumbai are expected to be affected on Sunday as the Central Railway zone will operate Mega Block for carrying out various engineering and maintenance work. Also Read - You Can Travel From Mumbai to Hyderabad in Less Than 3.5 Hours, Here's How
However, special trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-Kurla and Vashi-Panvel sections during the block period.
Check out the list of routes that will be affected due to this mega block:
Thane-Kalyan Up and Dn fast lines (10.40 am to 3.40 pm)
Down fast line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) from 9.37 am to 2.48 pm will be diverted on Dn slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations, halting at all stations between Thane and Kalyan.
Up fast line services leaving Kalyan from 10.26 am to 3.19 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations, halting at all stations between Kalyan and Thane, further will be re-diverted on Up fast line at Mulund halting as per respective scheduled halts.
Kurla-Vashi on Up and Down harbour lines (11.10 am to 4.10 pm)
Down Harbour line services to Belapur/Panvel/Vashi leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.34 am to 3.39 pm will remain cancelled.
Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.21 am to 3.41 pm will remain cancelled.
Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Trans Harbour Line/ Main Line from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm.