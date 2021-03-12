Mumbai Local Train News: Amid rising coronavirus cases, the central railway has raised the price of platform tickets at some key stations under its Nagpur and Bhusawal divisions in Maharashtra to avoid over-crowding. The platform ticket price hike will be applicable till June 10 in Bhusawal division and till June 8 in Nagpur division. This comes nearly a month after the CR increased the platform ticket cost to Rs 50 at key stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Also Read - WATCH VIDEO: As Nagpur Heads For Week-long Lockdown, Large Crowd Seen at Sitabuldi And Cotton Market | See Photos

Speaking to PTI, an official said that as per the decision taken on March 10, a platform ticket now costs Rs 50 at Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhusawal, Badnera, Madgaon, Shegaon, Akola, Amravati and Khandwa stations in Bhusawal divisions. It is priced at Rs 50 at Nagpur station and Rs 30 at Betul, Chandrapur, Balharshah and Wardha station in Nagpur division. The previous rate of a platform ticket at these stations was Rs 10.

The move (of raising the cost of platform tickets) has been in practice for the last many years and it is used occasionally as a short-term measure for crowd control, said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the Central Railway (CR), adding that this is often done during the festive season and melas (fairs), etc before it is gradually rolled back.

“This time it is being used to tackle the exigencies arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision has been taken in public interest,” he said.

Earlier this month, reports had claimed that, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government may bar common people from boarding local train services again in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases. However, a final decision will be taken in the upcoming days after reviewing the situation.

Local train services in Mumbai returned to full services for common people from Feb 2 after a hiatus of 10 months and since then there has been an upsurge in new coronavirus cases in the financial capital. Experts have also attributed the rise in COVID-19 cases to the resumption of suburban services.