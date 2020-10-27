New Delhi: The Railways authorities have allowed lawyers practicing in different courts and registered clerks of advocates to travel on special Mumbai suburban trains that are currently functional in the city. Also Read - Light-Intensity Earthquake of 3.3 Magnitude Hits Near Nagpur

At present, the railway authorities are operating 1,410 special suburban services for essential services staff, including Maharashtra and central government employees.

Issuing a joint release, the Central Railway and the Western Railway said that the permission will take effect on October 27 and will be in force till November 23.

“Practicing lawyers and registered clerks can use the suburban services on all working days only during non-peak hours up to 8 in the morning, between 11 am to 4 pm and 7 pm onwards till November 23”, added the release.

It further informed that the lawyers and their registered clerks will have to buy tickets every time while traveling on suburban locals, but monthly passes will not be issued.

“Train ticket will be sold only upon production of a valid identity card issued by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa in the case of lawyers and by the Bombay Hight Court registry in the case of registered clerks,” the release pointed out.

Earlier last week, the Railway authorities permitted women to travel on special suburban services during non-peak hours. Besides, private security guards with uniform and identity cards were also allowed to board the suburban trains.