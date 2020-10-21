Mumbai Local Train News: All women are now allowed to travel in local trains in Mumbai following new directives by the Maharashtra government. Earlier, only those employed in essential services were permitted to travel in Mumbai locals. Also Read - Watch: 68-Year-Old Maharashtra Woman Embarks on a 2,200 km Bicycle Journey to Reach Vaishno Devi

This came days after the Maharashtra government requested the Railways to make available local trains services to all women from 11 am to 3 pm and from 7 pm till the end of the day.

"It's requested that local trains services be made available to all women from 11 am to 3 pm and again from 7 pm till the end of local services for the day, from 17th Oct, in Mumbai & Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)," Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation Secretary had said in a statement.

Mumbai: All women now allowed to travel in local trains after new directives. Earlier, only those employed in essential services were allowed. Visuals from the Matunga road station. pic.twitter.com/bHcMBS6UIn — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2020

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has allowed metro trains in Mumbai to operate in a phased manner under its mission ‘Begin Again’. The government also has allowed reopening of all state-run and private libraries following COVID-19 protocols.

However, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions in the state will remain closed for students and regular class activity will remain suspended till 31st October.