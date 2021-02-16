Mumbai Local Trains News: At a time when the city is witnessing a sudden spike in coronavirus cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asserted that a final decision on whether or not to lift the travel time restrictions in local trains for common people will be taken only after February 20. Speaking to a leading news channel, Suresh Kakani, BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner said that the rise in the number of coronavirus cases has forced them to not lift the restrictions soon. Also Read - New Delhi, Goa and Mumbai Top Booked Destinations by Indians During Valentine’s Week

“Generally, we had thought of keeping a fourteen-day tab on the figures before a decision could be taken but now since we are witnessing rise in cases it has been decided that a three weeks’ time from the day local services started for general public will be looked at before a decision on easing restrictions can be taken. So, we will review the situation on 20 or 21 February”, India Today quoted the officer as saying. Also Read - Maharashtra Records Spike in COVID Cases For 4th Day With 3611 New Infections, 38 Deaths

As per the reports, the decision was taken in the weekly meeting which was attended by health officials and representatives of the state government. Also Read - Maharashtra Governor Denied Nod to Travel in State Plane to Dehradun, Sparks Row

Local Trains Back on Track After A Hiatus of 10 Months

The local train services in Mumbai region returned to full services for the general public from Feb 2 after a gap of 10 months. Travel by local trains, a lifeline for millions of people living in Mumbai and surrounding satellite towns, was severely restricted after the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.

Fixed Time Slots

As of now, local trains for the general public are available in three-time slots—From the start of the day’s services to 7 am; 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm; and 9:00 pm to the end of the day. As per the instructions of the Maharashtra government, between 7:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm only those engaged in essential services will be allowed to travel.