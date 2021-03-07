Mumbai Local Train News: Suburban railway services on the Central line is expected to be hit due to a mega block on Sunday, March 7. Besides, local train services on the Western, and Harbour line are likely to be hit owing to the launching of girders at MCGM foot over bridge near Mahim Station. While some Western Railway trains will be operated, some will remain cancelled. Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway has issued a press release informing passengers about cancelled, diverted trains.

Check details here:

Train no 02946 Okha – Mumbai Central Special is likely to reach Mumbai Central station 10-15 minutes late.

Train no. 02904 Amritsar – Mumbai Central Special will be delayed by 10-15 minutes.

BO 91297 Churchgate – Borivali local departing from Churchgate stands cancelled.

Central Line:

Down (Dn) slow line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) Mumbai from 10:48 AM to to 3.36 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Vidyavihar stations, skipping the halt at Masjid, Sandhurst Road, Chinchpokli, Curry Road, Vidyavihar and further rediverted on Dn slow line proper.

Up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10.40 am to 3.52 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Vidyavihar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus skipping halt at Vidyavihar, Currey Road, Chinchpokli, Sandhurst Road and Masjid.

Services will not be available at Masjid, Sandhurst Road, Chinchpokli, Curry Road and Vidyavihar during the block period.

Harbour Line

Kurla – Vashi Up and Dn harbour lines from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving CSMT from 10.34 am to 3.39 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.21 am to 3.41 pm will remain suspended.