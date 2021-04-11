Mumbai Local Train News: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government is reportedly planning to restrict the general public from using Mumbai local train services again. As per the reports of Mumbai LIVE, the state government is planning to reimpose restrictions on the suburban services to break the chain of transmission. Speaking to reporters, Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar said that the Thackeray government is currently contemplating if allotted time slots should be reduced or the permission allowing commoners to take suburban local trains should be revoked. A final decision on the same would be announced in a day or so, said the portal. Also Read - Aamrapali Dubey Tests Positive For COVID-19, Nirahua, Monalisa, And Others Wish Her Speedy Recovery

At present, local trains for the general public are available in three-time slots— from the start of the day's services to 7 am; 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm; and 9:00 pm to the end of the day. As per the instructions of the Maharashtra government, between 7:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm only those engaged in essential services are allowed to travel.

Earlier, several experts had opined that congestion in Mumbai local trains needs to be stopped to bring the situation under control. Speaking TOI, doctors and epidemiologists have asserted that the partial lockdown will have no major impact if gatherings are not stopped. "Post-8pm, local trains shouldn't run at all probably or with lesser frequency. The curbs during the daytime have to be enforced strictly if we want to see any results," infectious disease expert Dr Om Srivastava told Times of India, pitching for the curtailment of local train timings.

Notably, Maharashtra has been witnessing an increase in COVID-19 cases for the past few days. Earlier on Saturday, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 33-lakh mark, while the death toll in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) zoomed past the 21,000-mark with over 30 lakh people under quarantine. Following the surge in cases, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray yesterday warned that “there is no alternative to a complete lockdown”.

“By prioritising the health of the people of the state, I appeal to all party leaders, to extend their full cooperation to the decisions taken by the state government. I am speaking to people across various sectors. Yesterday, I spoke to directors of private hospitals. Everyone is ready to co-operate with the Government. The opinions of the members of the task force are also being considered”, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) quoted him as saying