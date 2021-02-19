Mumbai Local Train News Today: Following a sudden rise in coronavirus cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is expected to take a final call on whether or not to lift the travel time restrictions in local trains for the common people tomorrow, February 20. The civic body had thought of keeping a 14-day tab on the figures before a decision could be taken. But since the cases are increasing with every passing day, the BMC has decided to review the situation on 20 or 21 February. Also Read - Will Maharashtra Go for Lockdown? CM Uddhav Calls Urgent Meet to Review COVID Situation

Notably, the Uddhav Thackeray-led government had resumed the Mumbai local train services for the general public from Feb 2 after a gap of 10 months. However, ever since the local trains, which are considered a lifeline for millions of Mumbaikars, returned on track there has been spike in new coronavirus cases.

"The administration is reviewing if COVID patients are increasing due to the increase in local train timings for general passengers. The review will continue till February 20, and till then, the order has been given to not increase timings for the general public", Additional Municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani told Maharashtra Times.

If reports are to be believed, Covid-19 restrictions like social distancing and mask-wearing have gone for a toss since the resumption of local train services. people are following the precautionary measures neither at the platform ticket counters nor at the platforms , reported India Today.

Soon After CM Uddhav Thackeray chaired a review meeting to discuss COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, fresh restrictions were announced in Amravati, Yavatmal, and Akola districts of the state. Amravati, which has been witnessing highest number of COVID cases, has been placed under lockdown over the weekend — from Saturday evening to Monday. Earlier, a night curfew was imposed in the Amravati.

Those not following rules for home isolation, weddings and public gatherings will be prosecuted, said the BMC.