Mumbai Lockdown: As the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government is planning to impose lockdown across the state to control the spread of coronavirus, the number of local trains might witness a drop in upcoming days. Based on Thackeray’s decision on lockdown, railway officials are expected to take a final call on reducing suburban services, said reports in Free Press Journal. On the other hand, several reports have claimed that the government is planning to reimpose restrictions on the suburban services to break the chain of transmission. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest Updates: Maharashtra Govt May Restrict Commoners From Boarding Local Trains, Say Reports

Last week, Maharashtra minister Vijay Wadettiwar had said that the Thackeray government is currently contemplating if allotted time slots should be reduced or the permission allowing commoners to take suburban local trains should be revoked. A final decision on the same would be announced in a day or so, Mumbai LIVE quoted the minister as saying.

At present, local trains for the general public are available in three-time slots— from the start of the day’s services to 7 am; 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm; and 9:00 pm to the end of the day. As per the instructions of the Maharashtra government, between 7:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm only those engaged in essential services are allowed to travel.

Maharashtra Likely to Impose Lockdown After April 14

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will take a final decision regarding imposing a statewide lockdown after April 14.

He stated that planning for a lockdown is underway and the state government would give residents adequate time so that they can prepare themselves before a total shutdown is imposed.

“We have started planning for a lockdown. Discussions on its impact and the interventions needed to minimise the impact are being held”, Tope told a leading daily.

COVID-19 on Rise in Maharashtra

Notably, Maharashtra has been witnessing an increase in COVID-19 cases for the past few days. Earlier on Monday, Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 34-lakh mark. After the peak of 63,294 cases recorded on Sunday, the state reported 51,751 new cases, and the overall tally shot up to 34,58,996.

The state fatalities dropped from 349 to 258, while the toll shot up to 58,245 now, the worst in the country. Mumbai added 6,893 new infections, down from 9,986 a day earlier, taking its tally to 527,391 till date, 8 days after notching the highest daily infections of 11,206 on April 4, at the end of the first ‘weekend lockdown’. With 43 more deaths, the total fatalities in the country’s commercial capital went up to 12,066.

(With agency inputs)