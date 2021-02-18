Mumbai Local Train News Today: In the wake of a sudden spike in Coronavirus cases in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to deploy 300 marshals at various railway stations across the city. While 100 marshals will be stationed on Western (WR), 100 marshals will be deployed on Central (CR) Railway and 100 marshals on Harbour line, said a report. Also Read - Mumbai Local Trains Being Used By 36 Lakh People Everyday Since Feb Reopening

These marshals will help in enforcing COVID-appropriate norms including wearing of masks and maintaining social distancing among the commuters.

Notably, Mumbai has been witnessing a spike in Coronavirus cases ever since the local train services were resumed for the general public on February 1. The city on Wednesday registered the highest single-day spike in Coronavirus cases since January 7 at 721.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar was seen traveling on a local train to spread awareness on the COVID-appropriate behaviour among travelers.

What is the reason behind the rise in Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra?

The sudden spike in Coronavirus cases in the state could be due to the resumption of Mumbai local train services for the general public since February 1. This could have been one of the factors behind the increase in numbers, said a health department official. But this reason can’t be attributed to the spike in cases being witnessed in Vidarbha.

Another reason that may be contributing to the growing caseload is marriage functions and other family events that are taking place now.

An official told The Indian Express that the recently-held gram panchayat elections could also have played a role.