Mumbai Local Train News Update: The Mumbai local services running between Churchgate to Virar station were today affected due to technical issues at Jogeshwari station. As a result, all Up and Down suburban train services between Churchgate and Virar stations were running 10-15 minutes late. The Mumbai local services were affected between Andheri and Jogeshwari stations on the down (Borivali-bound) fast line at around 5.30 am today when a coach of the speeding Bandra Terminus-Ramnagar Express got detached from the train.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident. But the incident caused inconvenience to commuters on the Western Railway's suburban network. "It was an empty coach on the rear end of the train and it was supposed to open from a station ahead. It got uncoupled near the Jogeshwari station," LiveMint reported Western Railway's chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur as saying.

@WesternRly Due to technical problem at Jogeshwari station all UP and Down suburban train services between Churchgate to Virar stations are running late by 10-15minutes. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted. — DRM – Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) February 11, 2021

After being suspended for almost ten months since the beginning of the COVID-19 lockdown last year, the local train services in Mumbai have been resumed for the public on February 1. Railway authorities have classified three-time slots for the general public – from the first service of the day to 7 am, 12 pm to 4 pm and 9 pm to the end of the day.

The trains between 7 am and 12 pm and between 4 pm and 9 pm are available only for essential services. According to Western Railway, the entry and exit and gates and ticket counters have been increased to reduce the rush.

The operations of Mumbai local train services were shut for normal passengers for almost ten months since the beginning of the lockdown in wake of COVID-19.