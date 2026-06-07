Mumbai local train passengers alert! 5-hour Jumbo Block from 10:35 AM on UP and DOWN Slow local lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central today; these services cancelled

Mumbai train latest update: A five-hour Jumbo Block will be carried out on the UP and DOWN Slow Local Lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central.

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Mumbai local train passengers alert! 5-hour Jumbo Block from 10:35 AM on UP and DOWN Slow local lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central today; these services cancelled(Representative Image (File Photo/ANI)

Attention Mumbaikars! A five-hour Jumbo Block will be carried out on the UP and DOWN Slow Local Lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Sunday, June 7, 2026, from 10:35 am to 3:35 pm. The 5-hour block has been scheduled for essential maintenance work on tracks, signalling systems and overhead electrical equipment. The announcement was made by the Mumbai Division of Western Railway.

Which Mumbai local train services will be cancelled during the 5-hour Jumbo Block today?

Sharing a post on X, the Mumbai Division of Western Railway wrote, “A 5-hour Jumbo Block will be undertaken on the UP & DOWN Slow Local Lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Sunday, 07 June 2026 from 10:35 hrs to 15:35 hrs for essential maintenance of ️ tracks, signaling systems and ⚡ overhead equipment.”

“During the block: Slow line trains will be operated on Fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central. Some suburban services will remain ❌ cancelled. Certain trains will be short-terminated/short-originated at Bandra and Dadar,” the post read.

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What alternative travel arrangements have been made for commuters?

⚠️ Mumbai Local Passengers Attention! ⚠️ A 5-hour Jumbo Block will be undertaken on the UP & DOWN Slow Local Lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central on Sunday, 07 June 2026 from 10:35 hrs to 15:35 hrs for essential maintenance of ️ tracks, signaling systems and ⚡… — DRM – Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) June 5, 2026

During the 5-hour block,

Slow-line trains will be operated on Fast lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central.

Some suburban services will remain cancelled.

Certain trains will be short-terminated/short-originated at Bandra and Dadar.

Passengers are requested to:

Check train schedules before travel

Listen to station announcements

Plan their journey accordingly

“We appreciate your cooperation as these works help enhance the safety, reliability and efficiency of Mumbai’s suburban railway network,” the post added.

In another post, the e Mumbai Division of Western Railway stated, ‘With the completion of infrastructure-related work at Mumbai Central Station, the following short-terminated trains have been restored and will now operate on their regular route up to Mumbai Central”

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Train No. 22946 Okha – Mumbai Central Saurashtra Mail Express

Train No. 22210 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Mumbai Central Duronto Express

Train No. 09186 Kanpur Anwarganj – Mumbai Central Superfast Express

Train No. 21908 Kathgodam – Mumbai Central Express

Passengers are requested to kindly take note of the above restoration and plan their journey accordingly.