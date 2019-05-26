Mumbai Mega Block Latest News: The Mumbai local train schedule is likely to witness a hit on Sunday, May 26 as a mega block will be carried out on the Central Line and Harbour Line by the Central Railway. An advisory in this regard was issued by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). The Mumbai Mega Block is carried out almost on all Sundays for the maintenance of infrastructure and safety of railway tracks.

On the Central Line, all Up fast line services leaving Kalyan from 10.37 am to 3.06 pm will be diverted o­n Up slow line between Diva and Parel stations. These local trains will halt at all stations up to Parel and will be re-diverted further o­n Up fast line, arriving at the destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

Meanwhile, the Down fast/semi fast services leaving CSMT Mumbai from 10.05 am to 3.22 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule. Further, all slow line services leaving and arriving CSMT Mumbai between 11.00 am and 6.00 pm will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule. All Mail/Express trains arriving Dadar and CSMT Mumbai will be diverted o­n Up slow line between Mulund and Matunga stations and will arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule during the block period.

Besides, the Central Railway has announced short termination of a few trains. As per the information, train number 50104 Ratnagiri – Dadar Passenger will be terminated at Diva Junction and train number 50103 Dadar – Ratnagiri Passenger will depart from Diva Junction. Meanwhile, Special suburban service will also be made operational from Dadar to Diva for passengers of 50103 which will depart from Dadar at 3.40 pm, reach Thane at 4.06 pm and arrive Diva at 4.13 pm.

On the Harbour Line, the local trains on the Down line leaving CSMT from 10.03 am to 03.44 pm to Panvel/Belapur/Vashi and Up line trains leaving from Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.44 am to 03.47 pm will remain suspended. However, the Central Railway has ensured the movement of special trains o­n Panvel-Mankhurd-Panvel section during the block period. Furthermore, the Harbour Line passengers are permitted to travel via Trans-Harbour / Main Line from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm.

The Western Railway also carried out a night block on the Western Line’s Up and Down fast lines between Matunga Road and Mumbai Central (Local) stations for maintenance of track, signalling and overhead equipment from 11.55 PM to 3.55 AM during the intermittent night of May 25 and 26.

In a major relief for the passengers, the Western Railway will not carry out a day time block.