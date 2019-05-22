Mumbai: The local train operations remained affected for over 45 minutes at Goregaon railway station on the Western Line on Wednesday morning. The Western Railway stated technical glitch in signalling to be the reason behind the problem. (Click here to check Mumbai local train schedule)

Due to the technical snag that was reported at 7.05 AM, the local trains were delayed, causing inconvenience to the passengers for less than an hour. The problem, however, was treated around 7.50 AM and the train services were restored back to normal.

Informing about the problem, the Western Railway said, “Due to technical glitch in signalling at Goregaon at 7.05 am, train movement was affected. It has been restored at 07.50 am. Trains will be delayed for some time due to this. Inconvenience is deeply regretted.”