New Delhi: Mumbaikars had a harrowing time on Saturday as multiple local services were cancelled after Western Railway carried out a block to repair a bridge between Mahim and Bandra stations. Following the block, outstation trains were also running late.

Taking to Twitter, some commuters vented out their anger on Western Railway for not informing them about the problem which led to the delay and cancellation of the trains.

Wondering if WR is on strike, a Twitter user asked ‘Why can’t railways atleast announce if any delay in trains?’

Another Twitter user wrote, “@WesternRly Running late by 15 to 20 minutes still not know what is the reason at least announce what is the scenario commuter never know what happens going on why the trains are running late.”

Meanwhile, the Western Railway has also announced a block for January 11 and January 12 midnight.

“Sat-Sun midnight, a major block of 5.30 hour on DN through, 04.15 hr on UP thr & 03.15 hr on UP & DN local lines will be taken in hand for maintenance works. Some of the suburban trains will remain canceled and list of these trains are available at all SM’s office,” DRM WR Mumbai Central had tweeted.