Mumbai Local Train News: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government is reportedly planning to curtail Mumbai local train timings, closing cinema halls. Speaking to a leading portal, relief and rehabilitation minister Vijay Wadettiwar asserted that the state government is still against lockdown, however, it may reimpose strict curbs to break the chain of the infection. “Restrictions, not lockdown, will be implemented in the state in days to come. Local trains won’t be stopped but we are working on rescheduling it for the general public”, Times of India quoted the minister as saying. Also Read - Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Restricted Amid Rising COVID Cases? Read What Railways Says

Notably, experts have attributed the rise in COVID-19 cases to the resumption of the local train services. “One of the reasons behind rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra is the resumption of local train services for the general public”, said Corona Task Force member Dr. Shashank Joshi. The local train services returned to full services for the general public from Feb 2 after a gap of 10 months. Since then the there has been a spike in new coronavirus cases in Mumbai.

Final Decision Next Week

Soeaking to the portal, officials said that if the situation deteriorates further, the state government may impose certain restrictions on train travel. A final decision will be taken next week.

“In a bid to curb the spread, there is a suggestion to stop non-essential workers from boarding local trains. This will be considered if other interventions do not work”, officials added.

Six States, UTs Account For 86% of New Cases

Notably, six states — Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat — have shown a surge in new cases in a span of 24 hours, the health ministry underlined today. Maharashtra continued to report the highest daily new cases at 8,333. It was followed by Kerala that reported 3,671 new cases and Punjab with 622 new cases.

The ministry said 85.75 per cent of 16,488 new cases registered in a span of 24 hours are from six states and UTs. “Eight states are displaying an upward trajectory in daily new cases,” the ministry added.