New Delhi: Ever since the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has resumed local train services, there has been a spike in new coronavirus cases in Mumbai. The financial capital witnessed coronavirus cases rising above the 500 mark for the second straight week, despite strict COVID-19 restrictions. If reports are to be believed, the city has crossed the 500 mark thrice in the last 12 days. Also Read - Maharashtra: Sarpanch of Ambi-Dumala Village Sarpanch Hires Chopper to Reach Swearing-in

While 503 cases were detected in the city on February 3 (three days after the resumption of local trains), 550 and 510 people tested positive for the deadly virus on February 10 and 11 respectively. Following this, the civic body has reportedly decided to not increase timings for the general public. Also Read - Maharashtra Governor Denied Nod to Travel in State Plane to Dehradun, Sparks Row

“The administration is reviewing if COVID patients are increasing due to the increase in local train timings for general passengers. The review will continue till February 20, and till then, the order has been given to not increase timings for the general public”, Additional Municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani told Maharashtra Times. Covid-19 Restriction Goes For a Toss Some news portals have reported that Covid-19 restrictions like social distancing and mask-wearing have gone for a toss since the resumption of local train services. Also Read - Maharashtra Makes RT-PCR Coronavirus Test Compulsory For Travellers From Kerala As per the reports of India Today, people are following the precautionary measures neither at the platform ticket counters nor at the platforms. Local trains in three-time slots

Local trains for the general public will be available in three-time slots— from the start of the day’s services to 7 am; 12:00 pm to 4:00 pm; and 9:00 pm to the end of the day. As per the instructions of the Maharashtra government, between 7:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm only those engaged in essential services will be allowed to travel.