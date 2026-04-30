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Good news for Mumbai local commuters! 14 new AC trains on Mumbai s Harbour Line from THIS date | Check details

Good news for Mumbai local commuters! 14 new AC trains on Mumbai’ s Harbour Line from THIS date | Check details

The Central Railway has announced that it will be running 14 new AC local trains on the Harbour Line, following a surge In demand for these amid the sweltering summer season. Here are the details

Mumbai local train: Image Credit: Representational purpose

Are you planning to travel on the Harbour Line? Now, you can travel on the route easily, even in this hot and humid weather, as the Central Railway has announced that it will upgrade 14 non-AC suburban train services into AC services starting May 1. The shift is a direct response to the demand for more comfortable commuting options in Mumbai.

According to an official statement, the newly upgraded services will run in both directions — towards CSMT (UP direction) and towards Panvel, Vashi, and Belapur (down direction). With the move, the total number of AC suburban services under Central Railway will rise to 108, including 28 services on the Harbour Line and 80 on the Main Line.

The key services will include morning and evening peak-hour trains to cater to office commuters.

Weekday only AC operations

The statement noted that these 14 services will operate as AC trains on weekdays, from Monday to Saturday, and as non-AC services on Sundays and on notified public holidays.

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Due to the upgradation, the timings of a few existing non-AC local trains have been revised.

The Belapur-CSMT local will now depart earlier than before

The Vashi-CSMT service timing has been slightly adjusted

Late-night services between CSMT and Vashi/Panvel have also been rescheduled

All about the Harbour Line

The Harbour Line connects key routes between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and major nodes such as Panvel, Vashi, and Belapur. AC services were first introduced on this corridor earlier this year, on January 26. Officials said the upgraded trains will run in both directions, towards CSMT as well as Panvel, Vashi, and Belapur, ensuring improved coverage for daily commuters.

Western Railways to upgrade 17 local trains to boost passenger capacity

Western Railway is transitioning 17 existing 12-coach services into 15-coach rakes, effectively increasing the carrying capacity per trip by 25 per cent. As per Western Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer, Vineet Abhishek, out of these 17 services that are being upgraded, 8 services will operate on the Virar–Dahanu route.

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The remaining 9 services will run on the Churchgate–Virar route. This enhancement is aimed at easing the heavy daily rush faced by regular commuters on one of Mumbai’s busiest corridors, helping improve comfort and reduce congestion during peak commuting hours.

Additionally, Western Railways will also introduce 12 new 12-coach AC local train services, replacing existing non-AC services. This will provide commuters with a more comfortable and modern travel experience, especially during peak hours, by offering air-conditioned coaches that help improve convenience and reduce travel fatigue.

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