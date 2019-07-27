

















Mumbai: Incessant Rains has again caused trouble for the residents as parts of the city have been flooded and railway tracks have submerged.

As many as 17 inbound flights were diverted from the Mumbai airport on Friday as the city witnessed heavy downpour on Friday, said the airport authorities.

Ashish Shelar, a BJP MLA from Bandra West, reviewed heavy rainfall situation and asked concerned Headmaster /principal to take the decision for declaring holiday on Saturday, considering local rainfall situation.

According to IMD Colaba and Santa Cruz observatory, the rainfall recorded as on Friday was 24.2 mm and 23 mm respectively. Besides, Mumbai is likely to receive a good amount of rainfall on Saturday as well, predicted the Met Department. Intense spells of rain are likely to continue in the districts of Thane, Raigad and Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said yesterday.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of meteorology and climate change department in SkyMet Weather, stated, “We are expecting such rain activity to continue till June 27 and the intensity will decrease from July 28. From June 29, we expect a significant decrease in rain activity. Although occasional light to moderate showers will continue, heavy rains or extremely heavy rains are ruled out.”