Live Updates

  • 8:38 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains Live Updates: RPF and City police have reached the site where Mahalaxmi Express is held up. They are distributing biscuits and water to the stranded passengers. NDRF team will be reaching in shortly for evacuation.

  • 8:18 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains Live Updates: As per IMD, Intermittent heavy to very heavy rain at a few places in city and suburb. Today’s High Tide time – 0806 hrs- 3.36 metres, Low Tide 1341 hrs – 2.36 metres, Next High Tide – 1904 hrs – 3.31metres. Low Tide (28.07.2019) – 0202 hrs-1.31metres.

    Road Traffic: Normal
    Railway Traffic: Normal
  • 8:16 AM IST

  • 8:07 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains Live Updates: Services are running in all sections except Kalyan-Karjat/Khopoli due to heavy rainfall leading to overflowing of Ulhas river between Ambarnath-Badlapur-Vangani.

  • 7:58 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains Live Updates: “150-180 mm rainfall received in suburbs in the last 24 hours; Heavy rainfall expected today,” IMD, Mumbai.

  • 7:48 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains Live Updates: “Mahalaxmi Express held up between Badlapur and Wangani with around 2000 passengers, National Disaster Response Force team moved for the spot,” DRM Central Railways.

  • 7:41 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains Live Updates: 7 flights have been cancelled, go-arounds – 8 and 9 have been diverted at Mumbai Airport.

  • 7:38 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains Live Updates: A petrol pump is flooded and over 150 are people stuck on its terrace.

  • 7:32 AM IST

    Mumbai Rains Live Updates: As per the weather information by IMD at 5.45 am, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the next couple of hours.

Mumbai: Incessant Rains has again caused trouble for the residents as parts of the city have been flooded and railway tracks have submerged.

As many as 17 inbound flights were diverted from the Mumbai airport on Friday as the city witnessed heavy downpour on Friday, said the airport authorities.

Ashish Shelar, a BJP MLA from Bandra West, reviewed heavy rainfall situation and asked concerned Headmaster /principal to take the decision for declaring holiday on Saturday, considering local rainfall situation.

According to IMD Colaba and Santa Cruz observatory, the rainfall recorded as on Friday was 24.2 mm and 23 mm respectively. Besides, Mumbai is likely to receive a good amount of rainfall on Saturday as well, predicted the Met Department. Intense spells of rain are likely to continue in the districts of Thane, Raigad and Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had said yesterday.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of meteorology and climate change department in SkyMet Weather, stated, “We are expecting such rain activity to continue till June 27 and the intensity will decrease from July 28. From June 29, we expect a significant decrease in rain activity. Although occasional light to moderate showers will continue, heavy rains or extremely heavy rains are ruled out.”