Mumbai Local Train News Update: The Maharashtra government on Friday requested the Railways to make available local trains services to all women from 11 am to 3 pm and from 7 pm till the end of the day. Also Read - #VodafoneDown Trends on Twitter As Users in Maharashtra Complain of Lack of Connectivity, Vent With Memes

“It’s requested that local trains services be made available to all women from 11 am to 3 pm and again from 7 pm till the end of local services for the day, from 17th Oct, in Mumbai & Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR),” Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation Secretary said in a statement. Also Read - International Flights: SpiceJet Announces Flights From Delhi/Mumbai to London | Check Here Dates & Booking Details

As of now, trains in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have only been allowed for essential/emergency sectors, and also for differently-abled and cancer patients. Also Read - Maharashtra: Western Railways to Run 194 More Trains to Ease Overcrowding on Mumbai Local

It's requested that local trains services be made available to all women from 11 am to 3 pm and again from 7 pm till the end of local services for the day, from 17th Oct, in Mumbai & Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR): Secretary, Disaster Mgmt, Relief & Rehabilitation, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/szESCj6a2N — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has allowed metro trains in Mumbai to operate in a phased manner under its mission ‘Begin Again’. The government also has allowed reopening of all state-run and private libraries following COVID-19 protocols.

However, schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions in the state will remain closed for students and regular class activity will remain suspended till 31st October.

The state has also allowed business-to-business exhibitions outside containment zones.