Mumbai Local Trains Latest News: In a bid to control overcrowding, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday announced that Railways will run 610 more daily special suburban services in Mumbai from November 1. This takes the total number of services operating in the city to 2020.

"Railways to run 610 more daily special suburban services in Mumbai from 1st Nov, taking the total number of services to 2020. This will help maintain social distancing, avoid overcrowding & enhance passenger convenience," Piyush Goyal said in a statement.

Of the 610 services, 314 will be run on the Central Railway network, while the remaining 296 will be plied on Western Railway, a release by Railways stated.

The Railways has been operating 1,410 services on Mumbai’s suburban network, of which 706 are run on the Central line and 704 on Western Railway.

The Railways resumed local train services for persons employed in emergency and essential services on June 15, and has recently allowed lawyers and foreign consulate staff to commute.

Earlier this week, the Maharashtra government proposed to the Railways to allow general public to board the suburban services during non-peak hours.

The Railways has, however, stated that it can only carry over 22 lakh passengers, instead of 80 lakh it used to ferry before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Railways has appealed to travellers to “follow medical and social protocols as mandated for COVID-19”.

(With agency inputs)