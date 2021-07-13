Mumbai Local Train Latest News: Despite pressure from various quarters to reopen Mumbai Local Trains for the people who are facing hardship, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday said while the court is aware of the hardships faced by lawyers in Mumbai, it could not go beyond medical advice and permit them to use the local train services for travelling to work.Also Read - Andhra Pradesh Lockdown: State Relaxes Curfew Restrictions in All Districts, Night Curfew to Continue | Full List of Guidelines Here

While hearing a plea related to reopening of the Mumbai Local Trains, the bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni asked the Maharashtra government to inform the court by July 16 of its decision on whether or not 60 registered judicial clerks of the high court could be permitted to use the trains, since the HC was currently permitting only physical filing of cases. Also Read - Vietnam to Mix Pfizer, AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses to Boost Covid Immunity

On Tuesday, the Bombay HC was hearing a bunch of public interest litigations (PILs) seeking permission for lawyers to use the local trains to travel to courts and their offices. Also Read - Govt Warns Covid Violators, Says Don't Talk About Third Wave Like Weather Update, Understand The Seriousness

The Bombay High Court had asked the state government to decide on the permission for the judicial clerks. It had decided against permitting lawyers from using the trains till the COVID-19 situation in the state improved further.

After the court directed the state’s counsel Poornima Kantharia to let the court know of the state’s decision, advocate Shyam Devani, the counsel for one of the petitioners, reiterated that lawyers were also facing difficulties in commuting to work.

To this, the court said, “Don’t think we are not concerned about lawyers’ problems. But we can’t go beyond medical advice.”

“We are taking advice from the highest expert body in the state, the Maharashtra COVID-19 task force,” the court said. The High Court had adjourned the matter till July 16.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the Mumbai Local Train services are currently restricted to emergency and essential services staff.

On Sunday, Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar said the saffron party will launch protests if the state government doesn’t allow people who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to travel by suburban trains in Mumbai.

The Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council said residents of Thane, Karjat and Kasara need to travel to their work places in Mumbai but they couldn’t due to the present restrictions on the train travel. Darekar also said he will speak to Railway Minister in this regard.

Earlier, Congress leader Milind Deora had also urged the state government to allow Mumbai Local Trains for vaccinated passengers.