Mumbai Local Trains Latest News: Even though the state government has made it clear that the Mumbai Local Trains will not be opened for the general public now as the coronavirus cases have not gone completely, the Central Railway on Thursday started an online survey to get feedback from the passengers on the resumption of local train services on Mumbai Suburban network.

Putting the survey on Twitter, Central Railways has listed a set of questions which will form the basis of change in services. Tweeting a Google Form link, the Central Railways has asked passengers to fill and share their opinion. The questions have been put both in English and Marathi.

After asking them to fill in their personal details, the Central Railways asked them to know if they are the frequent travellers by rail or by road and in which class they travel.

We Are Listening!

Want to know more about public opinion on AC local services on Mumbai Suburban, a survey is being conducted through Google form (link attached). Kindly fill the form and share your opinion on AC local services.https://t.co/ffbNHGPki7 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 16, 2021

In the Google sheet, the passengers have an option to select their preferred travel routes. They can select more than one routes from Churchgate – Virar – Churchgate, Virar – Dahanu Road – Virar, Andheri – Virar – Andheri, Churchgate – Dahanu Road – Churchgate, CSMT- Karjat – CSMT, CSMT – Kasara – CSMT, CSMT – Kalyan – CSMT, CSMT – Thane – CSMT, CSMT – Panvel – CSMT, CSMT – Belapur – CSMT and Thane – Panvel – Thane (Trans Harbour).

Notably, Central Railways has started the survey to know if the local passengers are OK if the Mumbai Local Trains run at the moment and also their opinion on the ticket fare.

On Monday, Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar had said that Mumbai local trains services for the general public would not be resumed until its corona positivity rate comes under level one.

The statement from the minister comes even as the Maharashtra government has announced a detailed five-level plan to begin the unlock process in the state. Notably, the unlock process in the state is based on the positivity rate and occupancy of oxygen beds in districts and cities.

Giving further clarity, the minister said that Mumbai is still in level three and though the covid cases are declining, the threat is not fully gone.