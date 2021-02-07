New Delhi: Days after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a ‘record’ budgetary allocation of Rs 1.10 lakh crore for the Railways in the Budget 2021, Western Railway announced that it will introduce crew voice and video recording systems in Mumbai local trains, in a bid to increase the safety of passengers. Also Read - RPF Personnel Saves Differently-Abled Man From Falling Under Train in Navi Mumbai | WATCH Video

The audio and video recording system will be installed in the cabins of motorman and guards with one camera installed inside cabins and one outside. A total of 110 trains will get the new voice and video recording systems.

The zonal railway, with this move, aims to keep a tab on the operation of local trains. "The move will improve safety of passengers travelling by local trains and also let us inspect the local train while in motion," Mumbai LIVE quoted Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, WR as saying.

Besides, authorities will also track actions taken by the motormen and guard such as operations of train at speed restrictions, SPAD ( signal passed at danger), railway mishaps.

Earlier, counseling sessions were organised by both Western and Central Railway for motormen regarding the safe operations of local train services.