New Delhi: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government is planning to resume local trains for all. Reports claimed that the chief minister yesterday held a high-level meeting with key officials of railways, municipal corporations, and the health department regarding the resumption of suburban services, which are considered as the lifeline of India's financial capital. The trains are expected to begin for the general public in upcoming days.

A statement issued by the chief minister's office said that several options were discussed on allowing all passengers to use local train services in such a way that there is no crowding as the COVID-19 threat still persists. "The risk of the Covid-19 spread has not yet ended. The possibilities and aspects to take the idea forward were discussed in the meeting," it read.

Meanwhile speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Sanjeev Mittal, General Manager, Central Railway asserted that the railway administration will be able to take a decision only after the state government's proposal.

“If the general public were to be permitted to travel, a pro proposal is expected from the state government. We will send the proposal to the Railway Board for approval. Only then local services will be run for all,” the portal quoted Mittal as saying.

The local train services were suspended in March-end last year due to the coronavirus outbreak and gradually resumed later. Currently, only some categories of commuters, like women and those providing essential services, can travel by local trains after obtaining a special pass. Those with confirmed tickets for long-distance trains can now travel to the boarding station by suburban trains in the city.