New Delhi: The Maharashtra government on Friday announced that the general public can board the local trains from February 1. "Suburban train services in Mumbai will resume to full service from Monday, February 1", the MUddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government said today.

As per the announcement made by the Thackeray government, common people can travel on Mumbai locals till 7 am from the start of the first local train service. Later they can avail the facility from 12 PM-4 PM and then after 9 pm in the night till the end of service.

The trains will operate for essential services staff during rest of the hours. However, women passengers will be permitted to travel freely during peak hours.

The latest development comes on a day when the Western Railway has started operating 1,300 trains instead of 1,201. Mumbai LIVE reported that an additional 204 suburban services has been added to the existing 2781 services making it 2985 services on Mumbai suburban network. Besides, Central Railway has also increased the frequency of trains. It is operating 1685 trains instead of 1580 from today.

Notably, the railway authorities have requested travellers to follow all guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to COVID-19 during the travel.

The state government had suspended the suburban services from March 2019, due to the coronavirus outbreak and gradually resumed later. Currently, only some categories of commuters, like women and those providing essential services, can travel by local trains after obtaining a special pass. Those with confirmed tickets for long-distance trains can now travel to the boarding station by suburban trains in the city.