New Delhi: In a big relief of Mumbaikars, the Mumbai local train services will be resuming its normal service from January 29, Friday. However, the general public will have to wait a bit more to board the trains as the railways and government are working on a plan to avoid overcrowding since the COVID-19 threat still persists.

“Maybe, initially access to all will be restricted to only non-peak hours. A decision will be taken soon”, a senior government official told Mumbai Mirror.

The local train services were suspended in March-end last year due to the coronavirus outbreak and gradually resumed later. Currently, only some categories of commuters, like women and those providing essential services, can travel by local trains after obtaining a special pass. Those with confirmed tickets for long-distance trains can now travel to the boarding station by suburban trains in the city.

Now the latest reports have claimed that Western Railway will operate 1,300 trains instead of 1,201 from tomorrow. Mumbai LIVE reported that an additional 204 suburban services will be added to the existing 2781 services making it 2985 services on Mumbai suburban network. Besides, Central Railway will also increase the frequency of trains and operate 1685 trains instead of 1580 from Friday.