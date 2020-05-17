Mumbai Local Trains Update: Suburban railway services in the financial capital are expected to start running with limited capacity in non-containment areas during the fourth phase of lockdown, reports claimed. However, everyone won’t be allowed, reports said, adding that it (local trains) may open only for those employees who are working in the essential sectors. Also Read - Sanjay Dutt Helps Prassthanam Actor Satyajeet Dubey Get a Bed For Mother at Nanavati Hospital After She Contracts COVID-19?

During video conference with PM Modi on May 11, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray had demanded that the local train services in Mumbai be started only for essential services. The Chief Minister had reportedly said that the employees and people working in essential and emergency sectors should be given entry in local trains based on identity cards. Also Read - 'Not Even Pretending to be in Charge': Obama Slams Trump's Handling of COVID-19 Yet Again

His demand was strongly criticised by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale. He had said the Maharashtra government wants to restart the Mumbai local trains. “If this happens, there will be no social distancing in trains and the cases will rise manifold in Mumbai,” Athawale claimed. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: As State Crosses 30,000-Mark, Centre Dispatches 10 Companies of CAPF

Notably, it has been over 50 days since the local trains throbbed its tracks as Mumbai suburban rail services, which is said to be lifeline of the country’s financial capital, halted its operations on March 23 due to the coronavirus-enforced lockdown. Nearly 3,000 local train services operate daily and over 80 lakh commuters use it everyday.