New Delhi: After nearly two months, both the Central and Western Railway resumed their Mumbai suburban services over main and harbour line from Monday. However, these suburban services will be strictly meant for 'essential staff' as identified by the state government. General passengers/public can not board the trains.

The Maharashtra government has identified around 1.25 lakh commuters as essential service workers.

Western Railway to run 73 pairs of suburban services incl 8 pairs between Virar and Dahanu Road. Central Railway,will run 200 services (100 up and 100 down)-130 services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CSMT) to Kasara/Karjat/Kalyan/Thane and 70 services from CSMT to Panvel.