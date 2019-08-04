Mumbai: Local train services on all four lines between Sion and Kurla have been suspended from 7.20 am due to water logging and heavy rains, the Central Railways said on Sunday. However, Western Railway suburban trains are running normal inspite of downpour.

Meanwhile, train services between CSMT-Vadala, Vashi-Panvel and CSMT-Andheri/Goregaon have resumed on Harbour line after being suspended at 4:45 am owing to water level rising, two inches above rail top.

For the second consecutive week, heavy rain lashed Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri hitting normal life. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Mumbai for Sunday.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Deputy Director General of Meteorology (IMD Mumbai) KS Hosalikar informed that intense rainfall is expected in Mumbai, Thane and Navy Mumbai in 24-36 hours.

“The highest high tide of the four monsoon months is also today of 4.90 metres at afternoon, exactly during the period when IMD has forecast intense rains for the city. Heavy rainfall warnings on very high tide day in Mumbai is not a good combination. Please avoid outing, beaches,” Hosalikar tweeted further.

Yesterday, several areas in Borivali, Kandivali, Andheri, Santacruz, Khar, Bandra, Matunga, Parel, Dadar, Kings Circle, Sion, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar, AKurla, Bhandup, Mulund and other parts were flooded resulting in huge traffic snarls. Suburban trains on both the Western Railway and Central Railway were running at reduced speeds leading to delays of 20-30 minutes owing to waterlogging on the tracks in the suburbs.